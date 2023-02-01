GE Shipping Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,212.78 crore, up 59.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,212.78 crore in December 2022 up 59.82% from Rs. 758.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 603.68 crore in December 2022 up 138.82% from Rs. 252.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 796.33 crore in December 2022 up 84.84% from Rs. 430.81 crore in December 2021.