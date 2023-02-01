 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GE Shipping Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,212.78 crore, up 59.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Great Eastern Shipping Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,212.78 crore in December 2022 up 59.82% from Rs. 758.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 603.68 crore in December 2022 up 138.82% from Rs. 252.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 796.33 crore in December 2022 up 84.84% from Rs. 430.81 crore in December 2021.

Great Eastern Shipping Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,212.78 1,245.36 758.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,212.78 1,245.36 758.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 120.81 124.92 116.43
Depreciation 117.46 114.68 117.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 344.12 398.80 226.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 630.39 606.96 298.66
Other Income 48.48 156.71 14.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 678.87 763.67 313.43
Interest 63.83 66.56 59.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 615.04 697.11 253.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 615.04 697.11 253.57
Tax 11.36 9.47 0.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 603.68 687.64 252.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 603.68 687.64 252.78
Equity Share Capital 142.77 142.77 146.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.28 48.16 17.20
Diluted EPS 42.20 48.07 17.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 42.28 48.16 17.20
Diluted EPS 42.20 48.07 17.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited