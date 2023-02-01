English
    GE Shipping Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,212.78 crore, up 59.82% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Great Eastern Shipping Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,212.78 crore in December 2022 up 59.82% from Rs. 758.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 603.68 crore in December 2022 up 138.82% from Rs. 252.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 796.33 crore in December 2022 up 84.84% from Rs. 430.81 crore in December 2021.

    Great Eastern Shipping Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,212.781,245.36758.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,212.781,245.36758.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost120.81124.92116.43
    Depreciation117.46114.68117.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses344.12398.80226.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax630.39606.96298.66
    Other Income48.48156.7114.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax678.87763.67313.43
    Interest63.8366.5659.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax615.04697.11253.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax615.04697.11253.57
    Tax11.369.470.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities603.68687.64252.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period603.68687.64252.78
    Equity Share Capital142.77142.77146.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.2848.1617.20
    Diluted EPS42.2048.0717.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.2848.1617.20
    Diluted EPS42.2048.0717.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited