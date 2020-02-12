App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

GE Shipping profit rises 11% to Rs 331cr in December quarter

The country's largest private ship liner had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 298.63 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GE Shipping) on Wednesday reported a 10.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 330.71 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Its consolidated revenue of operations increased to Rs 1,077.35 crore, compared with Rs 971.17 crore a year ago, the filing said.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Business #Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd #Results

