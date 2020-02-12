GE Shipping profit rises 11% to Rs 331cr in December quarter

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GE Shipping) on Wednesday reported a 10.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 330.71 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The country's largest private ship liner had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 298.63 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated revenue of operations increased to Rs 1,077.35 crore, compared with Rs 971.17 crore a year ago, the filing said.