GE Shipping Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,447.45 crore, up 63.55% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Great Eastern Shipping Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,447.45 crore in September 2022 up 63.55% from Rs. 885.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 768.83 crore in September 2022 up 244.67% from Rs. 223.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,045.90 crore in September 2022 up 112.23% from Rs. 492.82 crore in September 2021.

GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 53.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.18 in September 2021.

GE Shipping shares closed at 580.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.60% returns over the last 6 months and 72.04% over the last 12 months.

Great Eastern Shipping Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,447.45 1,366.00 885.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,447.45 1,366.00 885.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 189.63 189.91 175.69
Depreciation 180.98 179.24 184.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 464.82 484.89 284.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 612.02 511.96 240.91
Other Income 252.90 31.64 67.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 864.92 543.60 308.69
Interest 88.07 93.26 84.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 776.85 450.34 223.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 776.85 450.34 223.93
Tax 8.02 -6.70 0.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 768.83 457.04 223.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 768.83 457.04 223.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 768.83 457.04 223.06
Equity Share Capital 142.77 142.77 146.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 53.85 32.01 15.18
Diluted EPS 53.74 31.95 15.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 53.85 32.01 15.18
Diluted EPS 53.74 31.95 15.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GE Shipping #Great Eastern Shipping Company #Results #Shipping
first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:55 am