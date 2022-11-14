English
    GE Shipping Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,447.45 crore, up 63.55% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Great Eastern Shipping Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,447.45 crore in September 2022 up 63.55% from Rs. 885.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 768.83 crore in September 2022 up 244.67% from Rs. 223.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,045.90 crore in September 2022 up 112.23% from Rs. 492.82 crore in September 2021.

    GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 53.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.18 in September 2021.

    GE Shipping shares closed at 580.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.60% returns over the last 6 months and 72.04% over the last 12 months.

    Great Eastern Shipping Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,447.451,366.00885.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,447.451,366.00885.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost189.63189.91175.69
    Depreciation180.98179.24184.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses464.82484.89284.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax612.02511.96240.91
    Other Income252.9031.6467.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax864.92543.60308.69
    Interest88.0793.2684.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax776.85450.34223.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax776.85450.34223.93
    Tax8.02-6.700.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities768.83457.04223.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period768.83457.04223.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates768.83457.04223.06
    Equity Share Capital142.77142.77146.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS53.8532.0115.18
    Diluted EPS53.7431.9515.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS53.8532.0115.18
    Diluted EPS53.7431.9515.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 09:55 am