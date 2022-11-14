GE Shipping Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,447.45 crore, up 63.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,447.45 crore in September 2022 up 63.55% from Rs. 885.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 768.83 crore in September 2022 up 244.67% from Rs. 223.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,045.90 crore in September 2022 up 112.23% from Rs. 492.82 crore in September 2021.

GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 53.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.18 in September 2021.

GE Shipping shares closed at 580.30 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.60% returns over the last 6 months and 72.04% over the last 12 months.