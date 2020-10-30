GE Shipping Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 774.99 crore, down 5.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 774.99 crore in September 2020 down 5.2% from Rs. 817.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.44 crore in September 2020 up 1290.91% from Rs. 18.93 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 488.92 crore in September 2020 up 52.05% from Rs. 321.56 crore in September 2019.

GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 15.34 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.27 in September 2019.

GE Shipping shares closed at 226.60 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.61% returns over the last 6 months and -23.25% over the last 12 months.