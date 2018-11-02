GE Shipping Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 799.42 crore, Up 13.81% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 788.19 789.42 695.79 Other Operating Income 11.23 31.86 6.64 Total Income From Operations 799.42 821.28 702.43 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel 136.11 129.49 71.73 Employees Cost 171.55 166.27 162.32 Depreciation 183.98 191.07 190.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 255.02 496.12 176.08 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.76 -161.67 102.11 Other Income 51.45 55.16 112.79 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.21 -106.51 214.90 Interest 138.99 128.52 144.51 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -34.78 -235.03 70.39 Exceptional Items -179.40 -- -- P/L Before Tax -214.18 -235.03 70.39 Tax 9.29 10.05 63.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -223.47 -245.08 6.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -223.47 -245.08 6.86 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -223.47 -245.08 6.86 Equity Share Capital 150.78 150.78 150.78 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -14.82 -16.25 0.45 Diluted EPS -14.82 -16.25 0.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -14.82 -16.25 0.45 Diluted EPS -14.82 -16.25 0.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited