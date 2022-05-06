 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GE Shipping Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 916.17 crore, up 23.82% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Great Eastern Shipping Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 916.17 crore in March 2022 up 23.82% from Rs. 739.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.97 crore in March 2022 up 285.57% from Rs. 49.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 452.92 crore in March 2022 up 54.96% from Rs. 292.28 crore in March 2021.

GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 13.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.33 in March 2021.

GE Shipping shares closed at 373.10 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.34% returns over the last 6 months and -6.96% over the last 12 months.

Great Eastern Shipping Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 916.17 938.58 739.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 916.17 938.58 739.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- 89.61
Employees Cost 185.86 178.19 174.64
Depreciation 150.59 183.78 167.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 46.11
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 344.22 294.71 196.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 235.50 281.90 65.56
Other Income 66.83 -6.64 58.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 302.33 275.26 124.37
Interest 111.18 75.68 79.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 191.15 199.58 45.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 191.15 199.58 45.24
Tax 2.18 -5.71 -3.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 188.97 205.29 49.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 188.97 205.29 49.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 188.97 205.29 49.01
Equity Share Capital 142.77 146.97 146.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.04 13.97 3.33
Diluted EPS 13.01 13.94 3.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.04 13.97 3.33
Diluted EPS 13.01 13.94 3.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

