GE Shipping Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 916.17 crore, up 23.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 916.17 crore in March 2022 up 23.82% from Rs. 739.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.97 crore in March 2022 up 285.57% from Rs. 49.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 452.92 crore in March 2022 up 54.96% from Rs. 292.28 crore in March 2021.

GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 13.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.33 in March 2021.

GE Shipping shares closed at 373.10 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.34% returns over the last 6 months and -6.96% over the last 12 months.