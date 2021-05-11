GE Shipping Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 739.95 crore, down 26.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 739.95 crore in March 2021 down 26.68% from Rs. 1,009.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.01 crore in March 2021 up 196.7% from Rs. 50.68 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 292.28 crore in March 2021 up 40.76% from Rs. 207.65 crore in March 2020.

GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.45 in March 2020.

GE Shipping shares closed at 393.40 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.27% returns over the last 6 months and 83.49% over the last 12 months.