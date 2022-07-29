 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GE Shipping Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,366.00 crore, up 77.59% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Great Eastern Shipping Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,366.00 crore in June 2022 up 77.59% from Rs. 769.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 457.04 crore in June 2022 up 3597.73% from Rs. 12.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 722.84 crore in June 2022 up 155.49% from Rs. 282.92 crore in June 2021.

GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 32.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2021.

GE Shipping shares closed at 452.50 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.09% returns over the last 6 months and 31.94% over the last 12 months.

Great Eastern Shipping Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,366.00 916.17 769.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,366.00 916.17 769.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 189.91 185.86 182.37
Depreciation 179.24 150.59 179.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 484.89 344.22 351.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 511.96 235.50 56.29
Other Income 31.64 66.83 47.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 543.60 302.33 103.49
Interest 93.26 111.18 98.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 450.34 191.15 5.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 450.34 191.15 5.02
Tax -6.70 2.18 -7.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 457.04 188.97 12.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 457.04 188.97 12.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 457.04 188.97 12.36
Equity Share Capital 142.77 142.77 146.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.01 13.04 0.84
Diluted EPS 31.95 13.01 0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.01 13.04 0.84
Diluted EPS 31.95 13.01 0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
