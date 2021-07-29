GE Shipping Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 769.18 crore, down 28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 769.18 crore in June 2021 down 28% from Rs. 1,068.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.36 crore in June 2021 down 97.36% from Rs. 467.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.92 crore in June 2021 down 61.68% from Rs. 738.22 crore in June 2020.

GE Shipping EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 31.83 in June 2020.

GE Shipping shares closed at 359.65 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.98% returns over the last 6 months and 69.17% over the last 12 months.