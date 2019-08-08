GE Shipping Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 782.59 crore, down 4.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 782.59 crore in June 2019 down 4.71% from Rs. 821.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.96 crore in June 2019 up 77.98% from Rs. 245.08 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 261.00 crore in June 2019 up 208.66% from Rs. 84.56 crore in June 2018.

GE Shipping shares closed at 237.30 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.73% returns over the last 6 months and -22.62% over the last 12 months.