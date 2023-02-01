 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GE Shipping Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,421.03 crore, up 51.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Great Eastern Shipping Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,421.03 crore in December 2022 up 51.4% from Rs. 938.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 627.20 crore in December 2022 up 205.52% from Rs. 205.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 897.81 crore in December 2022 up 95.58% from Rs. 459.04 crore in December 2021.

Great Eastern Shipping Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,421.03 1,447.45 938.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,421.03 1,447.45 938.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 190.61 189.63 178.19
Depreciation 184.35 180.98 183.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 434.01 464.82 294.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 612.06 612.02 281.90
Other Income 101.40 252.90 -6.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 713.46 864.92 275.26
Interest 84.61 88.07 75.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 628.85 776.85 199.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 628.85 776.85 199.58
Tax 1.65 8.02 -5.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 627.20 768.83 205.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 627.20 768.83 205.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 627.20 768.83 205.29
Equity Share Capital 142.77 142.77 146.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.93 53.85 13.97
Diluted EPS 43.84 53.74 13.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 43.93 53.85 13.97
Diluted EPS 43.84 53.74 13.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited