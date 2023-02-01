English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GE Shipping Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,421.03 crore, up 51.4% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Great Eastern Shipping Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,421.03 crore in December 2022 up 51.4% from Rs. 938.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 627.20 crore in December 2022 up 205.52% from Rs. 205.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 897.81 crore in December 2022 up 95.58% from Rs. 459.04 crore in December 2021.

    Great Eastern Shipping Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,421.031,447.45938.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,421.031,447.45938.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost190.61189.63178.19
    Depreciation184.35180.98183.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses434.01464.82294.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax612.06612.02281.90
    Other Income101.40252.90-6.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax713.46864.92275.26
    Interest84.6188.0775.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax628.85776.85199.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax628.85776.85199.58
    Tax1.658.02-5.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities627.20768.83205.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period627.20768.83205.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates627.20768.83205.29
    Equity Share Capital142.77142.77146.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.9353.8513.97
    Diluted EPS43.8453.7413.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.9353.8513.97
    Diluted EPS43.8453.7413.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited