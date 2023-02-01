GE Shipping Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,421.03 crore, up 51.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,421.03 crore in December 2022 up 51.4% from Rs. 938.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 627.20 crore in December 2022 up 205.52% from Rs. 205.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 897.81 crore in December 2022 up 95.58% from Rs. 459.04 crore in December 2021.

GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 43.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.97 in December 2021.

