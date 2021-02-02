GE Shipping Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 753.24 crore, down 30.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 753.24 crore in December 2020 down 30.08% from Rs. 1,077.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.33 crore in December 2020 down 46.68% from Rs. 330.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 443.98 crore in December 2020 down 30.4% from Rs. 637.87 crore in December 2019.

GE Shipping EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 22.44 in December 2019.

GE Shipping shares closed at 267.05 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.52% returns over the last 6 months and -12.28% over the last 12 months.