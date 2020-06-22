GE Power Q4 net profit down 44% at Rs 14.87 crore

GE Power India on Monday reported over 44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.85 crore during the quarter ended March 2019, a regulatory filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 773.65 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 400.81 crore in the same period a year ago.

For fiscal year 2019-20, consolidated net profit rose to Rs 84.60 crore as compared with Rs 75.40 crore in 2018-19.

Total income in 2019-20 increased to Rs 2,570.79 crore from Rs 2,035.21 crore in 2018-19.

The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2020.