you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

GE Power Q4 net profit down 44% at Rs 14.87 crore

Total income rose to Rs 773.65 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 400.81 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI

GE Power India on Monday reported over 44 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.85 crore during the quarter ended March 2019, a regulatory filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 773.65 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 400.81 crore in the same period a year ago.

For fiscal year 2019-20, consolidated net profit rose to Rs 84.60 crore as compared with Rs 75.40 crore in 2018-19.

Total income in 2019-20 increased to Rs 2,570.79 crore from Rs 2,035.21 crore in 2018-19.

The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2020.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #earnings #GE Power #Results

