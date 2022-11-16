GE Power India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 427.77 crore, down 41.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 427.77 crore in September 2022 down 41.57% from Rs. 732.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 112.63 crore in September 2022 down 394.15% from Rs. 38.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 92.53 crore in September 2022 down 207.82% from Rs. 85.82 crore in September 2021.

GE Power India shares closed at 136.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.52% returns over the last 6 months and -49.10% over the last 12 months.