GE Power India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 427.77 crore, down 41.57% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:

Net Sales at Rs 427.77 crore in September 2022 down 41.57% from Rs. 732.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 112.63 crore in September 2022 down 394.15% from Rs. 38.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 92.53 crore in September 2022 down 207.82% from Rs. 85.82 crore in September 2021.

GE Power India shares closed at 136.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.52% returns over the last 6 months and -49.10% over the last 12 months.

GE Power India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 427.77 490.90 732.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 427.77 490.90 732.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 388.43 399.92 536.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.83 -21.07 2.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.30 95.43 104.96
Depreciation 5.00 6.78 11.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.04 88.69 59.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -129.83 -78.85 16.07
Other Income 32.30 29.11 58.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -97.53 -49.74 74.27
Interest 15.10 13.58 17.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -112.63 -63.32 56.55
Exceptional Items -- -- -5.77
P/L Before Tax -112.63 -63.32 50.78
Tax -- -4.21 12.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -112.63 -59.11 38.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -112.63 -59.11 38.29
Equity Share Capital 67.23 67.23 67.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.75 -8.79 5.70
Diluted EPS -16.75 -8.79 5.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.75 -8.79 5.70
Diluted EPS -16.75 -8.79 5.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

