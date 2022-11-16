GE Power India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 427.77 crore, down 41.57% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:
Net Sales at Rs 427.77 crore in September 2022 down 41.57% from Rs. 732.12 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 112.63 crore in September 2022 down 394.15% from Rs. 38.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 92.53 crore in September 2022 down 207.82% from Rs. 85.82 crore in September 2021.
GE Power India shares closed at 136.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.52% returns over the last 6 months and -49.10% over the last 12 months.
|GE Power India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|427.77
|490.90
|732.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|427.77
|490.90
|732.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|388.43
|399.92
|536.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.83
|-21.07
|2.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|103.30
|95.43
|104.96
|Depreciation
|5.00
|6.78
|11.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.04
|88.69
|59.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-129.83
|-78.85
|16.07
|Other Income
|32.30
|29.11
|58.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-97.53
|-49.74
|74.27
|Interest
|15.10
|13.58
|17.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-112.63
|-63.32
|56.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-5.77
|P/L Before Tax
|-112.63
|-63.32
|50.78
|Tax
|--
|-4.21
|12.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-112.63
|-59.11
|38.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-112.63
|-59.11
|38.29
|Equity Share Capital
|67.23
|67.23
|67.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.75
|-8.79
|5.70
|Diluted EPS
|-16.75
|-8.79
|5.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.75
|-8.79
|5.70
|Diluted EPS
|-16.75
|-8.79
|5.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited