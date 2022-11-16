English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Gold At 3-Month High, Silver 5-Month High | Commodities Live
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GE Power India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 427.77 crore, down 41.57% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 427.77 crore in September 2022 down 41.57% from Rs. 732.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 112.63 crore in September 2022 down 394.15% from Rs. 38.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 92.53 crore in September 2022 down 207.82% from Rs. 85.82 crore in September 2021.

    GE Power India shares closed at 136.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.52% returns over the last 6 months and -49.10% over the last 12 months.

    GE Power India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations427.77490.90732.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations427.77490.90732.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials388.43399.92536.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.83-21.072.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost103.3095.43104.96
    Depreciation5.006.7811.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.0488.6959.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-129.83-78.8516.07
    Other Income32.3029.1158.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-97.53-49.7474.27
    Interest15.1013.5817.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-112.63-63.3256.55
    Exceptional Items-----5.77
    P/L Before Tax-112.63-63.3250.78
    Tax---4.2112.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-112.63-59.1138.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-112.63-59.1138.29
    Equity Share Capital67.2367.2367.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.75-8.795.70
    Diluted EPS-16.75-8.795.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.75-8.795.70
    Diluted EPS-16.75-8.795.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GE Power India #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am