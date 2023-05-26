GE Power India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 344.48 crore, down 41.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:
Net Sales at Rs 344.48 crore in March 2023 down 41.69% from Rs. 590.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 131.93 crore in March 2023 up 26.95% from Rs. 180.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 104.26 crore in March 2023 down 200.46% from Rs. 34.70 crore in March 2022.
GE Power India shares closed at 134.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.86% returns over the last 6 months and -24.34% over the last 12 months.
|GE Power India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|344.48
|532.66
|590.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|344.48
|532.66
|590.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|288.41
|346.79
|472.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-27.71
|24.60
|-2.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|116.29
|103.79
|107.97
|Depreciation
|5.72
|5.03
|8.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|86.68
|69.92
|76.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-124.91
|-17.47
|-71.48
|Other Income
|14.93
|11.85
|28.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-109.98
|-5.62
|-43.40
|Interest
|18.20
|13.85
|27.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-128.18
|-19.47
|-70.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-10.69
|-74.92
|P/L Before Tax
|-128.18
|-30.16
|-145.38
|Tax
|3.75
|109.77
|35.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-131.93
|-139.93
|-180.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-131.93
|-139.93
|-180.59
|Equity Share Capital
|67.23
|67.23
|67.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.62
|-20.81
|-26.86
|Diluted EPS
|-19.62
|-20.81
|-26.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.62
|-20.81
|-26.86
|Diluted EPS
|-19.62
|-20.81
|-26.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited