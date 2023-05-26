English
    GE Power India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 344.48 crore, down 41.69% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 344.48 crore in March 2023 down 41.69% from Rs. 590.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 131.93 crore in March 2023 up 26.95% from Rs. 180.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 104.26 crore in March 2023 down 200.46% from Rs. 34.70 crore in March 2022.

    GE Power India shares closed at 134.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.86% returns over the last 6 months and -24.34% over the last 12 months.

    GE Power India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations344.48532.66590.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations344.48532.66590.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials288.41346.79472.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.7124.60-2.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost116.29103.79107.97
    Depreciation5.725.038.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.6869.9276.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-124.91-17.47-71.48
    Other Income14.9311.8528.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-109.98-5.62-43.40
    Interest18.2013.8527.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-128.18-19.47-70.46
    Exceptional Items---10.69-74.92
    P/L Before Tax-128.18-30.16-145.38
    Tax3.75109.7735.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-131.93-139.93-180.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-131.93-139.93-180.59
    Equity Share Capital67.2367.2367.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.62-20.81-26.86
    Diluted EPS-19.62-20.81-26.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.62-20.81-26.86
    Diluted EPS-19.62-20.81-26.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 10:23 pm