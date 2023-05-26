GE Power India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 344.48 crore, down 41.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.48 crore in March 2023 down 41.69% from Rs. 590.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 131.93 crore in March 2023 up 26.95% from Rs. 180.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 104.26 crore in March 2023 down 200.46% from Rs. 34.70 crore in March 2022.

GE Power India shares closed at 134.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.86% returns over the last 6 months and -24.34% over the last 12 months.