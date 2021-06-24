MARKET NEWS

GE Power India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 930.50 crore, up 27% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:

Net Sales at Rs 930.50 crore in March 2021 up 27% from Rs. 732.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2021 up 3.25% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.78 crore in March 2021 up 8.91% from Rs. 58.56 crore in March 2020.

GE Power India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2020.

GE Power India shares closed at 352.00 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.69% returns over the last 6 months and -23.90% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations930.501,093.00732.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations930.501,093.00732.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials721.42837.61569.32
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.044.33-3.74
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost100.2994.89103.82
Depreciation12.5611.4414.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses49.5791.0945.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.6253.642.66
Other Income10.6046.2141.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.2299.8543.67
Interest18.2229.4618.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.0070.3925.40
Exceptional Items-8.89-27.41--
P/L Before Tax24.1142.9825.40
Tax8.5411.2410.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.5731.7415.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.5731.7415.08
Equity Share Capital67.2367.2367.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.324.722.24
Diluted EPS2.324.722.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.324.722.24
Diluted EPS2.324.722.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

