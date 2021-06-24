GE Power India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 930.50 crore, up 27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 930.50 crore in March 2021 up 27% from Rs. 732.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.57 crore in March 2021 up 3.25% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.78 crore in March 2021 up 8.91% from Rs. 58.56 crore in March 2020.

GE Power India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2020.

GE Power India shares closed at 352.00 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.69% returns over the last 6 months and -23.90% over the last 12 months.