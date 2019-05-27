GE Power India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 344.63 crore, down 5.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.63 crore in March 2019 down 5.95% from Rs. 366.45 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.25 crore in March 2019 down 47.14% from Rs. 51.55 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.30 crore in March 2019 down 26.08% from Rs. 99.16 crore in March 2018.

GE Power India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.67 in March 2018.

GE Power India shares closed at 904.60 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.92% returns over the last 6 months and 1.28% over the last 12 months.