GE Power India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 423.57 crore, down 13.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.57 crore in June 2023 down 13.72% from Rs. 490.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 136.32 crore in June 2023 down 130.62% from Rs. 59.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 115.38 crore in June 2023 down 168.58% from Rs. 42.96 crore in June 2022.

GE Power India shares closed at 188.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.82% returns over the last 6 months and 43.55% over the last 12 months.