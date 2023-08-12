English
    GE Power India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 423.57 crore, down 13.72% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 423.57 crore in June 2023 down 13.72% from Rs. 490.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 136.32 crore in June 2023 down 130.62% from Rs. 59.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 115.38 crore in June 2023 down 168.58% from Rs. 42.96 crore in June 2022.

    GE Power India shares closed at 188.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 48.82% returns over the last 6 months and 43.55% over the last 12 months.

    GE Power India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations423.57344.48490.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations423.57344.48490.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials378.91288.41399.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.55-27.71-21.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost100.06116.2995.43
    Depreciation4.965.726.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.1486.6888.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-137.05-124.91-78.85
    Other Income16.7114.9329.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-120.34-109.98-49.74
    Interest15.9818.2013.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-136.32-128.18-63.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-136.32-128.18-63.32
    Tax--3.75-4.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-136.32-131.93-59.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-136.32-131.93-59.11
    Equity Share Capital67.2367.2367.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.28-19.62-8.79
    Diluted EPS-20.28-19.62-8.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.28-19.62-8.79
    Diluted EPS-20.28-19.62-8.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GE Power India #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

