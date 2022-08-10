 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GE Power India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 490.90 crore, down 9.16% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:

Net Sales at Rs 490.90 crore in June 2022 down 9.16% from Rs. 540.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.11 crore in June 2022 up 48.53% from Rs. 114.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 42.96 crore in June 2022 up 64.73% from Rs. 121.82 crore in June 2021.

GE Power India shares closed at 136.70 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.68% returns over the last 6 months and -57.85% over the last 12 months.

GE Power India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 490.90 590.79 540.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 490.90 590.79 540.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 399.92 472.01 502.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.07 -2.56 -3.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 95.43 107.97 95.35
Depreciation 6.78 8.70 11.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.69 76.15 79.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -78.85 -71.48 -144.21
Other Income 29.11 28.08 10.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -49.74 -43.40 -133.42
Interest 13.58 27.06 19.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -63.32 -70.46 -152.63
Exceptional Items -- -74.92 --
P/L Before Tax -63.32 -145.38 -152.63
Tax -4.21 35.21 -37.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -59.11 -180.59 -114.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -59.11 -180.59 -114.84
Equity Share Capital 67.23 67.23 67.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.79 -26.86 -17.08
Diluted EPS -8.79 -26.86 -17.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.79 -26.86 -17.08
Diluted EPS -8.79 -26.86 -17.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GE Power India #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.