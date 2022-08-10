GE Power India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 490.90 crore, down 9.16% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:
Net Sales at Rs 490.90 crore in June 2022 down 9.16% from Rs. 540.42 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.11 crore in June 2022 up 48.53% from Rs. 114.84 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 42.96 crore in June 2022 up 64.73% from Rs. 121.82 crore in June 2021.
GE Power India shares closed at 136.70 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.68% returns over the last 6 months and -57.85% over the last 12 months.
|GE Power India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|490.90
|590.79
|540.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|490.90
|590.79
|540.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|399.92
|472.01
|502.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.07
|-2.56
|-3.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|95.43
|107.97
|95.35
|Depreciation
|6.78
|8.70
|11.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|88.69
|76.15
|79.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-78.85
|-71.48
|-144.21
|Other Income
|29.11
|28.08
|10.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.74
|-43.40
|-133.42
|Interest
|13.58
|27.06
|19.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-63.32
|-70.46
|-152.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-74.92
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-63.32
|-145.38
|-152.63
|Tax
|-4.21
|35.21
|-37.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-59.11
|-180.59
|-114.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-59.11
|-180.59
|-114.84
|Equity Share Capital
|67.23
|67.23
|67.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.79
|-26.86
|-17.08
|Diluted EPS
|-8.79
|-26.86
|-17.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.79
|-26.86
|-17.08
|Diluted EPS
|-8.79
|-26.86
|-17.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited