GE Power India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 540.42 crore, up 25.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.42 crore in June 2021 up 25.09% from Rs. 432.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 114.84 crore in June 2021 down 540.13% from Rs. 17.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 121.82 crore in June 2021 down 377.18% from Rs. 43.95 crore in June 2020.

GE Power India shares closed at 319.15 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.94% returns over the last 6 months and -35.58% over the last 12 months.