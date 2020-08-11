GE Power India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 432.01 crore, up 0.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 432.01 crore in June 2020 up 0.78% from Rs. 428.66 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.94 crore in June 2020 down 106.44% from Rs. 8.69 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.95 crore in June 2020 up 228.48% from Rs. 13.38 crore in June 2019.

GE Power India shares closed at 497.05 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.78% returns over the last 6 months and -32.64% over the last 12 months.