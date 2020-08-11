GE Power India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 432.01 crore, up 0.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:
Net Sales at Rs 432.01 crore in June 2020 up 0.78% from Rs. 428.66 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.94 crore in June 2020 down 106.44% from Rs. 8.69 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.95 crore in June 2020 up 228.48% from Rs. 13.38 crore in June 2019.
GE Power India shares closed at 497.05 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.78% returns over the last 6 months and -32.64% over the last 12 months.
|GE Power India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|432.01
|732.68
|428.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|432.01
|732.68
|428.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|309.79
|569.32
|329.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.54
|-3.74
|-8.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.24
|103.82
|74.12
|Depreciation
|51.99
|14.89
|14.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.98
|45.73
|58.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.53
|2.66
|-39.17
|Other Income
|14.49
|41.01
|38.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.04
|43.67
|-0.72
|Interest
|14.54
|18.27
|11.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.58
|25.40
|-12.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.58
|25.40
|-12.23
|Tax
|-4.64
|10.32
|-3.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.94
|15.08
|-8.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.94
|15.08
|-8.69
|Equity Share Capital
|67.23
|67.23
|67.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.67
|2.24
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.67
|2.24
|-1.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.67
|2.24
|-1.29
|Diluted EPS
|-2.67
|2.24
|-1.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm