GE Power India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 428.66 crore, down 3.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:

Net Sales at Rs 428.66 crore in June 2019 down 3.26% from Rs. 443.12 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.69 crore in June 2019 down 456.15% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.38 crore in June 2019 down 60.74% from Rs. 34.08 crore in June 2018.

GE Power India shares closed at 904.60 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.32% returns over the last 6 months and 20.97% over the last 12 months.