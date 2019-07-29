GE Power India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 428.66 crore, down 3.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:
Net Sales at Rs 428.66 crore in June 2019 down 3.26% from Rs. 443.12 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.69 crore in June 2019 down 456.15% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.38 crore in June 2019 down 60.74% from Rs. 34.08 crore in June 2018.
GE Power India shares closed at 904.60 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.32% returns over the last 6 months and 20.97% over the last 12 months.
|GE Power India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|428.66
|344.63
|443.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|428.66
|344.63
|443.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|329.59
|187.85
|278.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.51
|-8.37
|5.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|74.12
|80.37
|89.62
|Depreciation
|14.10
|7.10
|8.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|58.53
|67.58
|60.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.17
|10.10
|1.06
|Other Income
|38.45
|56.10
|24.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|66.20
|25.26
|Interest
|11.51
|9.76
|9.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.23
|56.44
|15.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.67
|-7.56
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.23
|54.77
|8.19
|Tax
|-3.54
|27.52
|5.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.69
|27.25
|2.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.69
|27.25
|2.44
|Equity Share Capital
|67.23
|67.23
|67.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|4.05
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|4.05
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|4.05
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|4.05
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited