GE Power India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 428.66 crore, down 3.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 428.66 crore in June 2019 down 3.26% from Rs. 443.12 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.69 crore in June 2019 down 456.15% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.38 crore in June 2019 down 60.74% from Rs. 34.08 crore in June 2018.

GE Power India shares closed at 833.00 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and 11.39% over the last 12 months.