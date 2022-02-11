GE Power India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 757.11 crore, down 30.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 757.11 crore in December 2021 down 30.73% from Rs. 1,093.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.57 crore in December 2021 down 208.92% from Rs. 31.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.60 crore in December 2021 down 56.33% from Rs. 111.29 crore in December 2020.

GE Power India shares closed at 190.50 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.02% returns over the last 6 months and -32.88% over the last 12 months.