GE Power India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,093.00 crore, up 42.83% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,093.00 crore in December 2020 up 42.83% from Rs. 765.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.74 crore in December 2020 down 68.55% from Rs. 100.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.29 crore in December 2020 up 14.72% from Rs. 97.01 crore in December 2019.

GE Power India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 15.01 in December 2019.

GE Power India shares closed at 293.75 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -40.90% returns over the last 6 months and -63.82% over the last 12 months.

GE Power India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,093.00887.51765.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,093.00887.51765.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials837.61700.11500.45
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.33-24.4321.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost94.8994.3790.25
Depreciation11.4411.0723.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses91.0975.2275.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.6431.1753.88
Other Income46.2130.3719.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.8561.5473.38
Interest29.4611.007.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.3950.5465.86
Exceptional Items-27.41--56.53
P/L Before Tax42.9850.54122.39
Tax11.2413.0821.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.7437.46100.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.7437.46100.92
Equity Share Capital67.2367.2367.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.725.5715.01
Diluted EPS4.725.5715.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.725.5715.01
Diluted EPS4.725.5715.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GE Power India #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:55 am

