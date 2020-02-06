GE Power India Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 765.27 crore, up 38.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 765.27 crore in December 2019 up 38.74% from Rs. 551.57 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.92 crore in December 2019 up 145.49% from Rs. 41.11 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.01 crore in December 2019 down 6.86% from Rs. 104.15 crore in December 2018.

GE Power India EPS has increased to Rs. 15.01 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.12 in December 2018.

GE Power India shares closed at 677.20 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.91% returns over the last 6 months and -10.57% over the last 12 months.