GE Power India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 551.57 crore, up 50.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 551.57 crore in December 2018 up 50.99% from Rs. 365.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.11 crore in December 2018 up 197.58% from Rs. 42.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.15 crore in December 2018 up 43.22% from Rs. 72.72 crore in December 2017.

GE Power India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.27 in December 2017.

GE Power India shares closed at 736.15 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -15.68% over the last 12 months.