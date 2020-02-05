App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 07:19 PM IST

GE Power India reports over Rs 100cr profit in December quarter

The company had clocked Rs 40.4 crore profit in the same quarter a year ago, GE Power India said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
GE Power India on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 100.8 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, helped by increased income.

Total income during October-December 2019 was at Rs 784.6 crore as against Rs 577.3 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 718.9 crore as compared to Rs 493.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 07:00 pm

