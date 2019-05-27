GE Power India Q4 profit tumbles 47% to Rs 27 cr

GE Power India May 27 reported 47 per cent decline in March quarter standalone net profit at Rs 27.25 crore. The company's profit in January-March, 2017-18 stood at Rs 51.15 crore, as per a BSE filing.

Total income increased to Rs 400.73 crore in March quarter compared to Rs 382.68 crore a year ago.

For 2018-19, the company reported a standalone profit of Rs 76.05 crore compared to Rs 26.56 crore in pervious fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 2,035.34 crore from Rs 1,478.04 crore in 2017-18.

The company's consolidated profit during last fiscal stood at Rs 75.40 crore compared to Rs 26.61 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income increased to Rs 2,035.21 crore from Rs 1,478.18 crore.

The company's board recommended a dividend of 60 per cent( Rs 6 per equity share) for 2018-19.

The dividend, if approved by the members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting, shall be paid on and from July 25, 2019.