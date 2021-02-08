MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GE Power India Q3 profit down 65% at Rs 35 crore

The net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 100.81 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI
February 08, 2021 / 08:27 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GE Power India on Monday reported 65 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 35.09 crore for December quarter 2020-21.

The net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 100.81 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,143.13 crore in the quarter from Rs 784.67 crore in the same period year ago.

On the impact of the pandemic it said, "The Group has evaluated the impact of COVID-19 on the financial results and factored in the changed economic environment, wherever required, the impact of which is not significant.”

The Group’s business activity falls within a single operating segment i.e. power generation equipment and related services.

Close

"The third quarter has been positive for us with sales number being the highest in recent past, as we see site mobilization improve post COVID-19. The teams are working relentlessly to rapidly accelerate execution of projects. Their quick response and timely completion of the projects is resulting in tangible customer satisfaction for all projects,” Prashant Jain, Managing Director, GE Power India said.

The company’s board on Monday also accorded in-principle approval for the acquisition of 50 percent equity shares of GE Power Systems GmbH held in NTPC GE Power Services Pvt Ltd (50:50 joint venture between NTPC and GE Power Systems GmbH).
PTI
TAGS: #Business #GE Power India #Results
first published: Feb 8, 2021 08:27 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.