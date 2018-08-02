App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

GE Power India net profit falls 77% to Rs 2.4 cr in April-June

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
GE Power India's standalone net profit dropped around 77 per cent at Rs 2.4 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared to the year ago period. The company's standalone net profit was Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2017, said a BSE filing today.

The company said that consequent to implementation of goods and services tax (GST) regime effective July 2017, revenue is presented exclusive of GST.

However, it said revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, and year ended March 31, 2018, presented is inclusive of excise duty and the amount of such excise duty is presented as expense in line with 'excise duty on sale of goods'. Accordingly, the amounts are not comparable to that extent.

The board of directors in their meeting held on May 22, 2018, recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share and the members of the company have approved the dividend at the annual general meeting held on July 21, 2018.

The members (shareholders) of the company have approved the appointment of Andrew H Deleone as Managing Director for a period of three years from August 1, 2017.

The company's business activity fans within a single business segment - power generation.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:23 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #GE Power India #Results

