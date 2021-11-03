GE Power India Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 732.12 crore, down 17.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 732.12 crore in September 2021 down 17.51% from Rs. 887.51 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.33 crore in September 2021 up 5.24% from Rs. 37.37 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.86 crore in September 2021 up 19.77% from Rs. 72.52 crore in September 2020.

GE Power India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.56 in September 2020.

GE Power India shares closed at 299.40 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)