GE Power India Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 519.25 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:
Net Sales at Rs 519.25 crore in September 2019 down 7.84% from Rs. 563.40 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.32 crore in September 2019 down 529.23% from Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.47 crore in September 2019 down 12.21% from Rs. 99.63 crore in September 2018.
GE Power India shares closed at 710.15 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.82% returns over the last 6 months and -14.44% over the last 12 months.
|GE Power India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|519.25
|428.66
|563.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|519.25
|428.66
|563.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|294.26
|329.59
|252.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.51
|-8.51
|64.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|103.26
|74.12
|88.70
|Depreciation
|13.75
|14.10
|7.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.95
|58.53
|84.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.54
|-39.17
|65.64
|Other Income
|26.18
|38.38
|26.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|73.72
|-0.79
|92.00
|Interest
|11.95
|11.51
|9.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|61.77
|-12.30
|82.48
|Exceptional Items
|-23.82
|--
|-82.17
|P/L Before Tax
|37.95
|-12.30
|0.31
|Tax
|60.27
|-3.54
|-4.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.32
|-8.76
|5.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.32
|-8.76
|5.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.32
|-8.76
|5.20
|Equity Share Capital
|67.23
|67.23
|87.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.32
|-1.30
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-3.32
|-1.30
|0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.32
|-1.30
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-3.32
|-1.30
|0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
