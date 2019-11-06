GE Power India Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 519.25 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 519.25 crore in September 2019 down 7.84% from Rs. 563.40 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.32 crore in September 2019 down 529.23% from Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.47 crore in September 2019 down 12.21% from Rs. 99.63 crore in September 2018.

GE Power India shares closed at 710.15 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.82% returns over the last 6 months and -14.44% over the last 12 months.