GE Power India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 344.48 crore, down 41.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.48 crore in March 2023 down 41.69% from Rs. 590.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 129.70 crore in March 2023 up 27.58% from Rs. 179.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 104.23 crore in March 2023 down 199.86% from Rs. 34.76 crore in March 2022.

GE Power India shares closed at 134.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.16% returns over the last 6 months and -24.27% over the last 12 months.