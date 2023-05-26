English
    GE Power India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 344.48 crore, down 41.69% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 344.48 crore in March 2023 down 41.69% from Rs. 590.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 129.70 crore in March 2023 up 27.58% from Rs. 179.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 104.23 crore in March 2023 down 199.86% from Rs. 34.76 crore in March 2022.

    GE Power India shares closed at 134.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.16% returns over the last 6 months and -24.27% over the last 12 months.

    GE Power India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations344.48532.66590.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations344.48532.66590.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials288.41346.79472.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.7124.60-2.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost116.29103.79107.97
    Depreciation5.725.038.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.6769.9376.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-124.90-17.48-71.53
    Other Income14.9511.8528.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-109.95-5.63-43.46
    Interest18.2013.8527.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-128.15-19.48-70.52
    Exceptional Items---10.69-74.92
    P/L Before Tax-128.15-30.17-145.44
    Tax3.75109.7735.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-131.90-139.94-180.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-131.90-139.94-180.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.200.651.55
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-129.70-139.29-179.10
    Equity Share Capital67.2367.2367.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.29-20.72-26.64
    Diluted EPS-19.29-20.72-26.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-19.29-20.72-26.64
    Diluted EPS-19.29-20.72-26.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

