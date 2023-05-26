GE Power India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 344.48 crore, down 41.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:
Net Sales at Rs 344.48 crore in March 2023 down 41.69% from Rs. 590.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 129.70 crore in March 2023 up 27.58% from Rs. 179.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 104.23 crore in March 2023 down 199.86% from Rs. 34.76 crore in March 2022.
GE Power India shares closed at 134.15 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.16% returns over the last 6 months and -24.27% over the last 12 months.
|GE Power India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|344.48
|532.66
|590.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|344.48
|532.66
|590.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|288.41
|346.79
|472.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-27.71
|24.60
|-2.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|116.29
|103.79
|107.97
|Depreciation
|5.72
|5.03
|8.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|86.67
|69.93
|76.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-124.90
|-17.48
|-71.53
|Other Income
|14.95
|11.85
|28.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-109.95
|-5.63
|-43.46
|Interest
|18.20
|13.85
|27.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-128.15
|-19.48
|-70.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-10.69
|-74.92
|P/L Before Tax
|-128.15
|-30.17
|-145.44
|Tax
|3.75
|109.77
|35.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-131.90
|-139.94
|-180.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-131.90
|-139.94
|-180.65
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.20
|0.65
|1.55
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-129.70
|-139.29
|-179.10
|Equity Share Capital
|67.23
|67.23
|67.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.29
|-20.72
|-26.64
|Diluted EPS
|-19.29
|-20.72
|-26.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-19.29
|-20.72
|-26.64
|Diluted EPS
|-19.29
|-20.72
|-26.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited