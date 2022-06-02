GE Power India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.79 crore, down 36.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 590.79 crore in March 2022 down 36.51% from Rs. 930.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 179.10 crore in March 2022 down 1217.98% from Rs. 16.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.76 crore in March 2022 down 154.11% from Rs. 64.24 crore in March 2021.

GE Power India shares closed at 164.35 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.15% returns over the last 6 months and -41.43% over the last 12 months.