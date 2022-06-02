 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GE Power India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.79 crore, down 36.51% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:

Net Sales at Rs 590.79 crore in March 2022 down 36.51% from Rs. 930.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 179.10 crore in March 2022 down 1217.98% from Rs. 16.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.76 crore in March 2022 down 154.11% from Rs. 64.24 crore in March 2021.

GE Power India shares closed at 164.35 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.15% returns over the last 6 months and -41.43% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 590.79 757.11 930.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 590.79 757.11 930.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 472.01 584.85 721.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.56 11.69 6.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 107.97 101.99 100.29
Depreciation 8.70 11.87 12.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.20 51.22 46.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -71.53 -4.51 44.03
Other Income 28.07 41.18 7.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -43.46 36.67 51.68
Interest 27.06 18.44 18.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -70.52 18.23 33.46
Exceptional Items -74.92 -64.52 -8.89
P/L Before Tax -145.44 -46.29 24.57
Tax 35.21 -11.66 8.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -180.65 -34.63 16.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -180.65 -34.63 16.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.55 0.51 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -179.10 -34.12 16.02
Equity Share Capital 67.23 67.23 67.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -26.64 -5.08 2.38
Diluted EPS -26.64 -5.08 2.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -26.64 -5.08 2.38
Diluted EPS -26.64 -5.08 2.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

