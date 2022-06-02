GE Power India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 590.79 crore, down 36.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:
Net Sales at Rs 590.79 crore in March 2022 down 36.51% from Rs. 930.50 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 179.10 crore in March 2022 down 1217.98% from Rs. 16.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.76 crore in March 2022 down 154.11% from Rs. 64.24 crore in March 2021.
GE Power India shares closed at 164.35 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.15% returns over the last 6 months and -41.43% over the last 12 months.
|
|GE Power India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|590.79
|757.11
|930.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|590.79
|757.11
|930.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|472.01
|584.85
|721.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.56
|11.69
|6.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|107.97
|101.99
|100.29
|Depreciation
|8.70
|11.87
|12.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.20
|51.22
|46.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-71.53
|-4.51
|44.03
|Other Income
|28.07
|41.18
|7.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-43.46
|36.67
|51.68
|Interest
|27.06
|18.44
|18.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-70.52
|18.23
|33.46
|Exceptional Items
|-74.92
|-64.52
|-8.89
|P/L Before Tax
|-145.44
|-46.29
|24.57
|Tax
|35.21
|-11.66
|8.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-180.65
|-34.63
|16.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-180.65
|-34.63
|16.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.55
|0.51
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-179.10
|-34.12
|16.02
|Equity Share Capital
|67.23
|67.23
|67.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.64
|-5.08
|2.38
|Diluted EPS
|-26.64
|-5.08
|2.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-26.64
|-5.08
|2.38
|Diluted EPS
|-26.64
|-5.08
|2.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
