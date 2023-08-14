GE Power India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 423.57 crore, down 13.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.57 crore in June 2023 down 13.72% from Rs. 490.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.79 crore in June 2023 down 129.69% from Rs. 59.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 115.38 crore in June 2023 down 168.51% from Rs. 42.97 crore in June 2022.

GE Power India shares closed at 185.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.59% returns over the last 6 months and 41.51% over the last 12 months.