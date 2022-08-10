 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GE Power India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 490.90 crore, down 9.16% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:

Net Sales at Rs 490.90 crore in June 2022 down 9.16% from Rs. 540.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.12 crore in June 2022 up 48.59% from Rs. 114.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 42.97 crore in June 2022 up 64.77% from Rs. 121.97 crore in June 2021.

GE Power India shares closed at 136.70 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.68% returns over the last 6 months and -57.85% over the last 12 months.

GE Power India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 490.90 590.79 540.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 490.90 590.79 540.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 399.92 472.01 502.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.07 -2.56 -3.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 95.43 107.97 95.35
Depreciation 6.78 8.70 11.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 88.70 76.20 79.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -78.86 -71.53 -144.35
Other Income 29.11 28.07 10.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -49.75 -43.46 -133.57
Interest 13.58 27.06 19.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -63.33 -70.52 -152.78
Exceptional Items -- -74.92 --
P/L Before Tax -63.33 -145.44 -152.78
Tax -4.21 35.21 -37.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -59.12 -180.65 -114.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -59.12 -180.65 -114.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 1.55 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -59.12 -179.10 -114.99
Equity Share Capital 67.23 67.23 67.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.78 -26.64 -17.10
Diluted EPS -8.78 -26.64 -17.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.78 -26.64 -17.10
Diluted EPS -8.78 -26.64 -17.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 10, 2022
