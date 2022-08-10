GE Power India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 490.90 crore, down 9.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 490.90 crore in June 2022 down 9.16% from Rs. 540.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 59.12 crore in June 2022 up 48.59% from Rs. 114.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 42.97 crore in June 2022 up 64.77% from Rs. 121.97 crore in June 2021.

GE Power India shares closed at 136.70 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -42.68% returns over the last 6 months and -57.85% over the last 12 months.