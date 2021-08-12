GE Power India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 540.42 crore, up 25.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.42 crore in June 2021 up 25.09% from Rs. 432.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 114.99 crore in June 2021 down 538.12% from Rs. 18.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 121.97 crore in June 2021 down 1610.66% from Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2020.

GE Power India shares closed at 318.95 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -35.94% over the last 12 months.