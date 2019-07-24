GE Power India Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 428.66 crore, down 3.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:
Net Sales at Rs 428.66 crore in June 2019 down 3.26% from Rs. 443.12 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.76 crore in June 2019 down 469.62% from Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.31 crore in June 2019 down 60.86% from Rs. 34.01 crore in June 2018.
GE Power India shares closed at 833.00 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and 11.39% over the last 12 months.
|GE Power India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|428.66
|344.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|428.66
|344.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|329.59
|187.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.51
|-8.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|74.12
|80.37
|Depreciation
|14.10
|7.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|58.53
|67.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-39.17
|10.07
|Other Income
|38.38
|56.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|66.24
|Interest
|11.51
|9.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.30
|56.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.67
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.30
|54.81
|Tax
|-3.54
|28.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.76
|26.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.76
|26.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.76
|26.81
|Equity Share Capital
|67.23
|67.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|3.99
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|3.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|3.99
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|3.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited