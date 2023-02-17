GE Power India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 532.66 crore, down 29.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 532.66 crore in December 2022 down 29.65% from Rs. 757.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 139.29 crore in December 2022 down 308.24% from Rs. 34.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 101.24% from Rs. 48.54 crore in December 2021.