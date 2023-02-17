 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GE Power India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 532.66 crore, down 29.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:

Net Sales at Rs 532.66 crore in December 2022 down 29.65% from Rs. 757.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 139.29 crore in December 2022 down 308.24% from Rs. 34.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 101.24% from Rs. 48.54 crore in December 2021.

GE Power India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 532.66 427.77 757.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 532.66 427.77 757.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 346.79 388.43 584.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.60 6.83 11.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.79 103.30 101.99
Depreciation 5.03 5.00 11.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.93 54.04 51.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.48 -129.83 -4.51
Other Income 11.85 32.31 41.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.63 -97.52 36.67
Interest 13.85 15.10 18.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.48 -112.62 18.23
Exceptional Items -10.69 -- -64.52
P/L Before Tax -30.17 -112.62 -46.29
Tax 109.77 -- -11.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -139.94 -112.62 -34.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -139.94 -112.62 -34.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.65 0.05 0.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -139.29 -112.57 -34.12
Equity Share Capital 67.23 67.23 67.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.72 -16.75 -5.08
Diluted EPS -20.72 -16.75 -5.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.72 -16.75 -5.08
Diluted EPS -20.72 -16.75 -5.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited