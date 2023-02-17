GE Power India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 532.66 crore, down 29.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GE Power India are:
Net Sales at Rs 532.66 crore in December 2022 down 29.65% from Rs. 757.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 139.29 crore in December 2022 down 308.24% from Rs. 34.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 101.24% from Rs. 48.54 crore in December 2021.
GE Power India shares closed at 118.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.21% returns over the last 6 months and -31.60% over the last 12 months.
|GE Power India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|532.66
|427.77
|757.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|532.66
|427.77
|757.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|346.79
|388.43
|584.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.60
|6.83
|11.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|103.79
|103.30
|101.99
|Depreciation
|5.03
|5.00
|11.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|69.93
|54.04
|51.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.48
|-129.83
|-4.51
|Other Income
|11.85
|32.31
|41.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.63
|-97.52
|36.67
|Interest
|13.85
|15.10
|18.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.48
|-112.62
|18.23
|Exceptional Items
|-10.69
|--
|-64.52
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.17
|-112.62
|-46.29
|Tax
|109.77
|--
|-11.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-139.94
|-112.62
|-34.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-139.94
|-112.62
|-34.63
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.65
|0.05
|0.51
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-139.29
|-112.57
|-34.12
|Equity Share Capital
|67.23
|67.23
|67.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.72
|-16.75
|-5.08
|Diluted EPS
|-20.72
|-16.75
|-5.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.72
|-16.75
|-5.08
|Diluted EPS
|-20.72
|-16.75
|-5.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited