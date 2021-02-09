GE Power India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,093.00 crore, up 42.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,093.00 crore in December 2020 up 42.83% from Rs. 765.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.09 crore in December 2020 down 65.19% from Rs. 100.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.16 crore in December 2020 up 18.84% from Rs. 96.90 crore in December 2019.

GE Power India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.99 in December 2019.

GE Power India shares closed at 293.75 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -40.90% returns over the last 6 months and -63.82% over the last 12 months.