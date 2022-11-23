GDL Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 0.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 0.12% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 141.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

GDL Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.